A School In Haryana Just Has One Teacher And One Student Who Attends Classes

In 2016, the Government Girls Secondary School at Lukhi village in Rewari had 22 girls. In 2014-15, it was 12 and in 2016-17, though the number doubled, now only one girl attends the school. Kusum Kumari, studying in Class 7, is taught by the sole teacher of the school, Daya Kishan, who earns a salary of Rs 70,000 per month.

The three rooms in the school building are used for storage while Kusum takes her classes outside on the porch. Daya Kishan said, “I am a social studies teacher but I teach all subjects to my student. Even though mathematics is not my strong suit, I teach her whatever I can.” As for Kusum, being the only student does not bother her but the absence of her friends does.

Daya Kishan also sweeps the school and said that even though the education department spends Rs 8.5 lakh on a school every year, “the situation here does not look good. This child should be sent to another school.”

But the education department is running a school with just one student because “We cannot deny admission to this girl if she seeks to study in the school. So, what can we do?” said Suresh Goria, district education officer, Rewari, the education department.

