A Riyadh-Based Airline Is Looking To Recruit Saudi Women As Pilots And Attendants

For the first time, Flynas, a Riyadh-based airline, announced on Wednesday that it’s looking to recruit Saudi women to work as co-pilots and flight attendants. In 24 hours of the announcement, it received applications from nearly a thousand women.

“Flynas is keen to empower Saudi women to play an important role in the kingdom’s transformation,” Al Jazeera quoted the airline. It added, “Women are an essential part of the airline’s success.”

Women are not legally barred from working in the aviation sector in Saudi but the jobs have largely been held by women from foreign countries such as the Philippines.

The recruitment from low-cost carrier airline comes a few days after Flyadeal, another low-cost Saudi carrier, began posting jobs for Saudi women to work as flight attendants.

