A Pregnant Sameera Reddy On What She Learned From Body-Shaming Comments Post Her First Baby

Last month, actor Sameera Reddy had shared a set of pictures with her baby bump on Instagram. “Halfway there. Baby bump… Can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote, announcing her second pregnancy. But like every other new mom who is at the receiving end of brutal body-shaming, she had to face the trolls after her first pregnancy, but this time she is ready with a reply.

“Before my first pregnancy I had this vision of being a glamorous mother, who walks around wearing Bodice, but that didn’t last long. There were countless instances when people joked about my weight gain,” she said.

“The most scarring incident took place right after I had given birth; the C-section had caused a lot of weight gain and I had barely recovered to start working out again. A woman came up to me and said, “I can’t even recognize you. Why have you gained so much weight?”. I was too shocked to respond, I just rushed home in tears. It took me more than two years to get over this emotional upheaval. With this pregnancy, I’ve decided to be gentler on myself and my body. I can’t change people, but I have made myself stronger to face them,” she added.

H/T: Elle