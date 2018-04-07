A Nine-Year-Old From New York Is Entertaining The World With Her Funny Cartoon Captions

In the world of digital media, any expression, picture, clip, historic paintings and artwork can be converted into a meme. Joining the savage world of laughter is Emmy-nominated writer Bess Kalb’s nine-year-old niece, Alice.

Bess, who is a creative writer for Jimmy Kimmel’s show, shared a bunch of posts to show off her cousin’s incredible talent. Alice has great skills in writing humorous captions to cartoons. “Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the New Yorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight,” share Bess on a Twitter post.