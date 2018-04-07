A Nine-Year-Old From New York Is Entertaining The World With Her Funny Cartoon Captions
- April 7, 2018
In the world of digital media, any expression, picture, clip, historic paintings and artwork can be converted into a meme. Joining the savage world of laughter is Emmy-nominated writer Bess Kalb’s nine-year-old niece, Alice.
Bess, who is a creative writer for Jimmy Kimmel’s show, shared a bunch of posts to show off her cousin’s incredible talent. Alice has great skills in writing humorous captions to cartoons. “Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the New Yorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight,” share Bess on a Twitter post.
The New Yorker magazine each week provides a cartoon in need of a caption. The readers submit their version and three finalists are chosen from the applicants by the members of the editorial staff. The finalists then appear on the New Yorker’s website and people choose the winner, who will have his or her caption and name printed in the magazine. But, the applicant’s age has to be 13 or over which restricts Alice from participating in it. Even though Alice couldn’t participate, she wrote captions for the cartoons. Bess mentioned, “She grabs every issue before her mom can get a hold of it, and every single one of them is perfect.”
Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight.
Check out the hilarious captions by the nine-year-old:
From last year. The best one.
H/T: BoredPanda
