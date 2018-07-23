A Muslim Blogger Shares How Patriarchy, Taunts, And Threats Affected Her Journey

From childhood till adulthood, Mumbai-based food and lifestyle blogger Saba Irfan faced almost everything from gender to racial discrimination – in her family, in her community, in her college. But a rebel by nature, she was also a steady as a rock when it came to accomplishing goals.

Sharing her story with Humans of Bombay, she recalls, “I grew up in a conservative Muslim family where women weren’t allowed to study. My sister was 12 when she was engaged and by 15, she was married. There’s even a saying in our community, ‘if you look for a girl older than 17, you won’t find a good one.’”

College was a far-off option for Saba as girls get married off in their teens in her community. She shares how her brother, who scored less than her, was allowed to apply for college. “I was a good student; the first in my family to get a ‘first class’ with 62%, while my brother only got 50% — still, he was allowed to apply to college and I wasn’t,” she recalls as she adds how her perseverance and rebellious nature convinced her father to let her apply for college.

“But I was the ‘rebel’ who wanted to study. So every day, I convinced my father to give me the chance and finally he agreed to send me to a girl’s college… I ran to Sophia — I couldn’t believe it!”

Soon what followed was threats and taunts. “But then the taunts began. My father got threats everyday because he had allowed me to study further. During family get togethers, if I even spilled a little bit of coffee while serving, they would say ‘aur bhejo isko college.’ These snide remarks happened everyday,” shares Sana.

Saba ignored the remarks outside the college and focused on her studies but she was soon married off when she turned 18. She shares, “My friends used to go out and meet boys– I didn’t even think about it, all I wanted to do was learn. Still, by the time I was 18 I was married.”

“Even though my husband and his amazing family encouraged me to complete my education, after the 12th, I refused to go — my parents had suffered enough. But I was still happy — going to college for that little time had opened up my horizons — there was a whole world beyond my community and I decided to keep learning in my own way,” she adds.

Saba then began her journey of blogging and learning more ways to break the glass ceiling. “I first taught myself how to blog — there was a lot I’d gone through that I wanted to talk about. I started writing about my Hijab and the issues a woman faces. I began to write about books, poetry, and travel. I took up French classes and I’m currently studying Russian,” shares Saba.

She blogged about the judgement she faced for wearing parda. She recalls, “People would stare, pass remarks, and keep their distance but it never stopped me. It pushed me to do more — believe it or not, I just became an author!”

“None of this means that I don’t respect my religion — it just means that wearing a Hijab shouldn’t define who I am first — an independent woman with dreams. Because I’ve been condemned by the community for putting it on and going to college, and then judged by others for wearing it publicly — in both cases, only a woman suffered,” Saba concludes.

H/T: Humans of Bombay