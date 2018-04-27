A Man Was Jailed And Fined In Pakistan’s First-Ever Child Pornography Conviction

In Pakistan’s first-ever child pornography conviction, a man has been jailed for seven years and fined 1.2 million rupees by the court in Lahore. The accused named Sadat Amin was found guilty of possessing 6,50,000 pictures and videos by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Sadat Amin was found guilty by the Lahore court of being part of a global child pornography racket spread across Europe and the United States. Amin from Sargodha was arrested on the complaint of the Norwegian Embassy in April last year.

Pakistan only criminalised child pornography last year, along with sexual assault against minors. The amendment to the penal code last March also criminalised human trafficking within Pakistan, and raised the age of criminal responsibility from seven to 10.

H/T: Hindustan Times