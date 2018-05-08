A Look Into The Life Of Queen Of Thumri, Girija Devi, On Her Birth Anniversary

Classical singer Girija Devi was born on May 8, 1929, in Varanasi. A maestro in classical gharana, having the same command on thumri, ghazal, and bhajan, and other forms of classical music, she passed away last year at the age of 88.

In her long musical journey, she was also fondly known as Appaji. She was dominant in musical stylings of the thumri, and her knowledge of styles like dhrupad, kajri, bhajan, chaiti, and holi was commendable as well.

Devi’s family wasn’t supportive of her interest in building a career in music. Born into a zamindar family of Benares, her mother and grandmother were reluctant of her performing on stage. It was considered a taboo in that era for an upper-class woman to sing publicly. It was her father who supported her and she was introduced to the field of music by him.

In her later life, her husband continued the support and encouraged Girija to sing in public concerts over private mehfils.

Music was everything to Girija. “Music was like a vast ocean for me. I felt as though I were swimming in it with immense joy. For me, music has divine powers,” she once said in an interview.

After she began singing with the support of her father, she soon climbed the stairs of recognition and acquired commendable status. With every performance, she grew immensely and soon included herself in the league of her forerunners like Rasoolan Bai, Begum Akhtar, Siddheshwari Devi.

Her turning point? It was the rendition for All India Radio, which turned out to be a concert and broadcast.

Girija then became the reference point for Thumri singing for the next generation and is known for passing on her knowledge to many students through guru shishya parampara. Very soon thumri Babul Mora Naihaar Chooto Jaye became synonymous with her name.

Her life, her immense knowledge of music, her passion has been an inspiration for many writers and directors. Joining in was last year’s release documentary, Girija – A Lifetime in Music, which recently won the 65th National Award for Best Film on Art and Culture.