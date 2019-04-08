A Look At The Promises The 2019 BJP Manifesto Makes To Women

Bhartiya Janta Party released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 earlier today. The document titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ promises good governance, security and prosperity of the country.

Amongst the sections addressing various different issues is one section titled ‘Women Empowerment’. The BJP government’s plans for empowering women include continuing the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to provide affordable, accessible, and quality education to all women and promising 33% reservation to women in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

Other points mentioned in this section are:

Women Led Development

The gains made under our pioneering ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ program have been impressive. We are committed to continue to build on these gains to provide accessible and affordable quality education to all women. We will ensure that ample financial support is available to girls throughout their education and subsidized education loans are provided for higher education. During the last five years, we have focused on ensuring a safe and dignified life and access to basic resources for women through various schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya. In the next 5 years, to ensure financial empowerment among women in rural and semi-rural areas and create better employment opportunities for them, we will make every effort to ensure access to credit and other resources, capacity building, market and distribution network for women entrepreneurs, SHGs and women farmers. We are committed to make women equal partners in and equal beneficiaries of the progress and prosperity of the nation and will formulate a comprehensive ‘Women in Workforce’ roadmap focused on dramatically increasing the female workforce participation rate over the next five years. We will also encourage industries and corporates to generate better employment opportunities for women. To generate better work opportunities for women, 10% material to be sourced for government procurement will be done from MSMEs having at least 50% women employees in their workforce. This will cover various import substitution items including, but not limited to, apparel, leather, paper and wood, articles, stone items like idols, etc, plastic and rubber items, furniture, clocks, toys etc. To ensure greater participation of women in the workforce, it is necessary to enable them to continue in the workforce by providing support for child care. Our government has already made it mandatory for any establishment with 50 or more employees to have the facility of a crèche. We will now strengthen the crèche programme with special focus on the needs of parents employed in the unorganized sector to provide crèche and child care facilities by leveraging the existing Anganwadis, civil society organizations and the private sector. We will ensure that the number of childcare facilities is increased three fold by 2022.

Ensuring Equal rights

We have determinedly taken substantive measures to ensure overall development of women and promote gender equality. Continuing our work, we will legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala.

Ensuring a dignified life for women

Continuing our efforts to ensure safe motherhood through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Suraksha Abhiyaan and Ayushman Bharat, we will focus on ensuring good quality, easily accessible and affordable maternal healthcare services for all women. The government has launched a major initiative on malnutrition by launching the POSHAN Abhiyan. We will reduce the malnutrition level by at least 10% in the next five years, doubling the rate of reduction of malnourishment. We will ensure that all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Rs. 1 will be provided to all women and girls. We have very significantly increased the honararium of ASHA and Anganwadi workers. We will increase the coverage of Ayushman Bharat to include all Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to ensure improved health and social support system for these frontline workers. Women’s security will be given more priority. We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape. In such cases, forensic facilities and fast track courts will be expanded to bring convicts to justice. To create a positive atmosphere for women, promote gender justice and create awareness on issues related to women, gender sensitisation courses will be made an essential part of all educational institution’s curriculum and training modules of public offices. We are committed to ensure the welfare of widows of defence personnel who were killed in action. We will formulate a dedicated programme for the creation of work opportunities, provide skill training and strengthen social security mechanism for widows of our Martyrs.

Reservation For Women

14. Women’s welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

Download the entire document here.

Feature Image