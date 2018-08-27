A Letter By An Ardent 11 Y.O. Cricketer Proves That Women Are Equally Passionate About The Game

In a letter to the cricket equipment company Kookaburra, an 11-year-old cricketer Olivia explained, in the most charming way, how women are just as passionate about cricket as men are.

The little girl received a gift voucher on her birthday after which she went to a store to buy cricket pads but was saddened by the fact that all the pads were made for boys. It was then that she decided to write to the company. The letter has gone viral.

Bulimba Cricket Club on Twitter Beautifully argued request from player in our Heat Girls League team. Fair point made. Thnx for response so far @KookaburraCkt. @ahealy77

In her letter she wrote:

“Dear Kookaburra,

My name is Olivia, I am 11 years old and completely obsessed with cricket. Last summer, I started playing cricket in an all-girls team.

Recently, it was my birthday and I received a rebel sport gift-voucher. Today, I went to rebel and bought the Kookaburra Verve Pro 400 batting pads in the size ‘boys.’ It made me a little bit sad that the size was just called ‘boys’ to ‘kids’ because women’s cricket is growing very fast, especially with the WBBL and the Southern Stars winning the Women’s Ashes. Alyssa Healy uses Kookaburra gear and I think she is a great role model so I wanted to have Kookaburra kit.

On the Kookaburra.biz website, on the coaching page, there are 20 videos, however, only one features a female cricketer would love to see more videos featuring female members of team Kookaburra. Yours Sincerely.”

Responding to the same, Kookaburra clarified that she must have come across their old stock as, since 2017, they had switched their sizing to Juniors and adults.