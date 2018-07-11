A Lady In Lucknow Is Changing Lives Of 25 Street Children By Educating Them

Contributing in an NGO and not staying aware of the changes is not the path Seema Gupta wanted to walk on. Helping the needy herself is what she wanted to do. And, being a wife of an IAS officer, she wanted to use her privilege for better use. So, now, Seema educates and provides necessities to 25 street children in Lucknow.

Seema’s heart always broke when she saw kids begging on the streets and working at places in an age when they’re supposed to study. Her conviction turned into execution after she watched the recently released movie Hichki, which saw Rani Mukerji’s character erase the line between the children belonging to wealthy and underprivileged families.

Seema’s home in Lucknow now is an abode to about 25 children, who study, eat their meals, and play around.

Speaking to the Navbharat Times, Seema said that she does not only welcome the kids in her home but gives them good clothes to wear, serves them healthy food, and conducts classes in her garden.

Seema also added that her husband Jitendra supports her by letting her borrow his private car and driver to pick up the children from their homes and drop them back at the end of the day.

Aditya, one of the children who is fostered, told Navbharat Times that Seema is not just a teacher to him, but also a motherly figure.

Seema has also requested her husband to help her get these children admitted into a good school so they can secure their future. Seema, who says that she doesn’t believe in doing social service just for the sake of it, wants her initiative not only to be a temporary residence for the kids but a way to improve lives of 25 families.

