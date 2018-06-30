A Kolkata Girl Celebrated Her 30th Birthday By Changing Lives Of 30 Trafficked Girls

Let’s live each day and let’s make it purposeful. Living by this thought was a young girl from Kolkata – Trina Datta. The MBA graduate from the Indian School of Business (ISB), who is currently working in Nigeria, celebrated her 30th birthday with 30 young girls.

Always dreaming about building a happy life for people in need, Trina decided to helm a fundraiser supported by the non-profit organisation Small Change. It is an organisation that gives one the opportunity to celebrate a special occasion by raising funds for a cause or an NGO listed on the organisation’s portal.

“When I came across this feature, I felt that there was no better way to celebrate my birthday than do something for a cause I have always wanted to partake in, but done not much so far. I have everything I need, so I didn’t exactly have a list of gifts that I’d wished for. But with a wide network of friends and colleagues with more than enough disposable income, I wondered why not? It did seem a little self-important at first, and I hesitated, because it was presumptuous to assume people were planning gifts for me. But that risk was a small price to pay for potentially transforming the lives of 30 girls,” she tells The Better India.

“So instead of receiving gifts this year from her friends and family, she was inspired to raise funds for iPartner India‘s project in collaboration with Rahat, a grassroots NGO that would provide IT training for 30 victims of human trafficking and help them find jobs,” says Sara Adhikari, Founder Trustee of Small Change.

Rahat has been relentlessly working to help rehabilitate girls trafficked from Bangladesh and Nepal, who often end up in the poverty-stricken hinterlands of Bihar, where the organisation operates from and in last three years, over 50,000 have been prevented from being smuggled into India through border crossings. The organisation now protects about 1,000 girls who have returned to their homes and ensure that they don’t go missing again, get sold by their families or are kidnapped by traffickers.

Trina has grown up seeing her parents and relatives feed and help the needy and that has made her understand the huge disparity of wealth, privileges, and opportunities that exists in India.

Giving the wings to her humanitarian ambitions were her college years when Trina had volunteered with various rehabilitation centres that worked with victims of human trafficking. “I know exactly how much goes into the rehabilitation of each person—the counselling, the bringing back of self-worth and the obstacles created by their lack of skills, lack of ambition, and added social stigma,” says Trina.

“Trina is funding 30 girls at Rs.7,000 each with a target of Rs. 2.10 lakh and we are glad to inform that her fundraiser has not only met the target goal but has managed to collect a total of Rs. 2,25,622 from 30 donors,” shares Sara happily.

H/T: The Better India