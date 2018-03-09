A Hindu Priestess Discards Kanyadaan Ritual While Solemnising A Wedding In Kolkata

One step at a time is the way to a better future, they say, and this step by a Hindu Priestess at a Kolkata wedding is giving all the hopes for a better and equal world for women.

Kanyadaan, a ritual that is so sacred in Hindu culture, is one of the patriarchal practices that objectifies women, literally. When you break the words, Kanya = Woman and Daan = Donation, you’ll realise how this one wedding ritual brings down the significance of a woman’s existence to being transferred from one person to another. A woman being donated to the husband by a father.

We’re definitely way more than that!

The priestess Nandini Bhowmik was solemnizing Anvita Janardhanan and Arka Bhattacharya’s wedding in Kolkata on February 24, wherein she broke the patriarchal ritual of Kanyadaan. Nandini, a Sanskrit teacher, was present at the wedding with her team comprising Ruma Roy (a fellow priest and college-mate) and vocalists Semanti Banerjee and Poulami Chakraborty.

Speaking of breaking the tradition, Nandini told The Times of India, “I want to do away with the patriarchal mindset where parents appear to be renouncing the custody of their kanya (woman), treating her like a commodity and giving her away as daan (donation).”

Nandini also mentions how the practice of women priests solemnising weddings without kanyadaans is mentioned in the earliest Hindu texts, especially the Rig Veda and she wishes to take forward this practice and school society with this thought.

H/T: The Times of India

