A Group Of Women In The UK Introduced The Campaign ‘Beta Padhao Beti Bachao’ To PM Modi

The devastating Kathua and Unnao rape cases had everybody march on the streets demanding justice for the little girl who was gangraped and murdered. The country saw similar cases emerge one after another which alarmed the entire nation. Concern for India’s daughters was seen in the UK by Indian women as well.

During his recent visit to the UK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the members of women’s social group ‘Indian Ladies in United Kingdom’ (ILUK) who expressed their concern for women’s safety in India. The ladies also introduced their campaign ‘Beta Padhao Beti Bachao’ to the PM. The campaign emphasizes the importance of educating men about subjects like the reproductive system and menstrual health. The campaign is an extension of his widely promoted, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

The group posted about its members meeting Modi on their Facebook page. “It was a sense of accomplishment as their hard-work was paid off when they were able to voice out their concerns to PM Modi directly,” the post read.

Indian Ladies in UK – ILU – Unity in Diversity ILUK’s work is often difficult and harrowing but there are also amazing moments which are the culmination of weeks, months of hard work, stress and tension but everything is worth it in the end…

“India is the most dynamic and talked-about country in the world right now. There is so much hope and potential for the future of our country. And yet, the global discourse about India is dominated by stories of oppression against women and minorities,“ said ILUK founder Poonam Joshi. She added, “We believe that the only way to change that conversation is by promoting education, specifically the education of our boys.”

ILUK is a non-profit organization that began as a social media group in the year 2015 and now has 27,000 active first generation migrant Indian women as members.

The organization had recently launched a social media campaign – #WomannKiBaat, which called in for letters from Indian women from across the UK to express their concerns and state their solutions about the situation in India.

H/T: The Quint