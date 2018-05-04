A Drug Peddler And A Tourist Guide Have Been Arrested For Latvian Woman’s Rape And Murder In Kerala

A Latvian woman tourist was raped and murdered and her highly decomposed body was found near the famous Kovalam beach in Kerala on April 21. Fifty days after the woman went missing, two drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday by Kerala police in connection with the rape and murder case.

Kerala director general of police, Loknath Behra, informed that a drug-peddler and an unauthorised tourist guide have been arrested and have been charged with rape, murder, illegal confinement and under narcotic substances act. The accused have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.

“It is an unfortunate incident and it should not have happened in a state like Kerala,” the DGP said, pointing out how it tarnishes Kerala’s impression as a safe tourist state.

According to the police sources, the fluent in many languages tour guide first spotted the woman sitting on a deserted beach and befriended her. He reportedly took her to the isolated mangrove on his fibre boat and told his friend. Both reportedly offered her some drugs and raped her.

They allegedly strangled her when she was about to leave, fearing she will alert the police. Later, they tried to disguise it as a suicide and tied her body on a tree meticulously.

The 33-year-old tourist went missing on March 14 from an Ayurveda hospital on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram where she had come along with her male companion and sister in February for treatment for depression and other related ailments.

Her decomposed body was identified by her sister based on the dress she was wearing. The case got the nation’s attention after the sister of the victim and companion started a vigorous campaign to locate her, including on the internet. They put up notices at important places and offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh to help locate her.

The campaign caught people’s attention in Kerala and soon an auto-rickshaw driver informed the police that he had dropped her at Kovalam beach, 16km south of Thiruvananthapuram, on the day she disappeared.

The state government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation to her sister and had announced it will bear all the expenses of taking her body to her country.

H/T: Hindustan Times