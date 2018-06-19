A Design Graduate’s Book Documents Misogyny Through Pictures, Poetry, And Design

The misogyny and patriarchy rooted deep in our society disturbed 22-year-old design student Purvi Agarwal from Shrishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology. And, so, for her final year project, she has documented this in her artist book.

The book is titled ‘Mera Chora Ko Chori Hona’–– which translates to “My son is looking for an eligible girl to marry.” The book is a documentation of patriarchy rooted in the society depicted through pictures, designs, and newspaper cuttings. Purvi brings in the deep-rooted gender bias that still exists in our society.

Purvi has picked Sulaiman Khateeb, a male Muslim poet, who has managed to go beyond everyday misogyny and talk about issues that most people would rather avoid. He speaks of dowry, objectification, body image, and the established role of women in the domestic setup –– issues which still exist today. “The existence of these issues is very subjective. Maybe not in the metropolitan cities, but it is quite prevalent in rural areas. I deciphered a couple of his works and found myself connecting with one poem in particular called ‘Chora Chori,” Purvi tells Homegrown.

The book reflects the mindsets of two adults as they discuss the possibility of a marriage alliance between their respective children. Through their conversation, Khateeb highlights the pressure that the society puts on a woman, who is about to get married.

Purvi juxtaposes Khateeb’s poetry with her own personal commentary, which is in the form of both prose and visuals, about the dark realities of societies that are ignored. She explores simple facets of feminism through modern-day elements like social media and technology. It’s colourful, it’s bold, and it’s definitely successful in what it tries to communicate visually. “The conversation next to the poem is my reaction to it in the present scenario. As this topic has many layers to it, I thought collagas would be an interesting way to bring in the fun element without compromising on the message,” Purvi explains.

During her time in Gulbarga, Purvi was able to get in touch with Sulaiman Khateeb’s daughter, Shameem Surriya, and this helped her understand the language better and gain insight into the poet’s work. “I also interacted with a few women from different age groups in order to get a better understanding of the issue,” she adds. Her project was a result of these real-life conversations she had and heard around her. It makes one wonder about the kind of modernity we are heading towards – if that can be called modernity at all.

