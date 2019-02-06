A Departure From Convention, This Wedding Conducted By Women Priests Had No ‘Kanyadaan’

A wedding in Kolkata has emerged as a golden example of doing away with archaic conventions that tend to put women in the backseat. In the wedding, conducted by women priests, the father refused to do the ritual of ‘Kanyadaan’ i.e., of giving away the bride saying that his daughter is nobody’s property that she should be given away.

One of the people attending the wedding posted a picture with the caption, that said, “I’m at a wedding with female pandits. They introduce the bride as the daughter of <mother’s name> and <father’s name> (mom first!!!). The bride’s dad gave a speech saying he wasn’t doing kanyadaan because his daughter wasn’t property to give away. I’m so impressed.”

Asmita on Twitter I’m at a wedding with female pandits. They introduce the bride as the daughter of <mother’s name> and <father’s name> (mom first!!!). The bride’s dad gave a speech saying he wasn’t doing kanyadaan because his daughter wasn’t property to give away. 🔥🔥🔥 I’m so impressed.

Impressed with the forward and positive mentality of the bride’s family, Twitterati showered them with praise.

