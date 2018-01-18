A Dentist By Profession And A Superbike Racer By Passion, Neharika Yadav Is Living Her Best Life

IWB salutes the spirit of every woman who has the courage to live her dreams and Dr. Neharika Yadav is one such woman. A dentist by profession and a superbike racer by passion, Dr. Yadav is an inspiration for everyone who finds it impossible to manage a fulltime career and a passion simultaneously.

She has participated in a plethora of racing events. Apparently, the adventurous streak runs in the family and she has inherited it from her parents who, too, have participated in a number of car rallies. She is a fulltime dentist and maintains a clinic which she visits six days a week.

She has participated in events like Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), JK Tyre Superbike Championship and the Mugello Circuit (Italy). She has also given two TED talks with a message of living your lives just like her.

Earning a doctor’s degree is in itself an achievement as it requires four years of relentless labor and then a life dedicated to same. To be a superbike racer and a dentist simultaneously is what makes Dr. Neharika Yadav the inspiration that she is today.

Living the life of her dreams, she is a true example of women’s empowerment and is also working towards it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she says, “By going to rural areas and giving them a glimpse of the fact that there is a woman riding among the men. It is one of the best ways to give them confidence and motivate them.”

