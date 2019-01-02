A Delhi Exhibition Brings ‘Priya’s Mirror,’ A Comic Book About Acid Attack Survivors

The one-of-a-kind interactive exhibition that presents art and augmented reality in one display, Kaleidoscope Digital Art Gallery (KDA) of Triveni Kala Sangam brings to Delhi ‘Priya’s Mirror’- a tale of courage and triumph.

A New York-based artist Ram Devineni, in his comic book portrays ‘Priya,’ a gang rape survivour, as a protagonist working with Goddess Parvati to put men who wronged her to justice. In a sequel to the comic series ‘Priya’s Shakti’, ‘Priya’s Mirror’ attempts to help victims of acid attack, the characters in the comic inspired by stories of real-life acid attack survivors.

In a previous conversation with IWB, Ram Devineni talked about the process of creating the comic, “Back in December 2015, I first met with Laxmi and Sonia from Stop Acid Attacks and interviewed them, and based on their stories I developed the comic book, “Priya’s Mirror.” Later I spoke with acid attacks survivors and advocates Monica Singh and Natalia Ponce de Leon who added other complexities. The script was written by Paromita Vohra and me. I sat with her in Mumbai and together we drafted an outline of what the story should be. She worked on the first draft and then I turned the text into a comic book’s script before Dan Godman began working on the art. There were many drafts and revisions, and back and forth between Paromita, Dan and I before the design of the comic began by Dan. Also, we had many advisors that looked closely at the script from many different angles from the mythology to gender-based violence.”

Talking about the inspiration they got from meeting the acid attack survivors, he shared, “All the women we met affected us, and they were the inspiration for this comic book. It is always fun to show the augmented reality elements to them, which has a huge “wow” factor and some of them jumped out of their seats. Augmented reality is a major part of our comic book, and by scanning the comic book with the popular augmented reality APP – Blippar, you can view animation, real-life stories, and other interactive elements popping out of the pages.”



But of all the stories that moved Ram, Sonia’s story inspired him the most, who returned to work as a hairdresser and her creativity helped her to overcome the trauma of the attack.

Ram shared that the comic addresses the issue of victim blaming and in his interaction with Sonia and Laxmi, he discovered that they faced same cultural stigmas and reactions from the society, which came in the way of their recovery. He also mentioned in a chat with IWB that the survivours are often treated like villains by being blamed for the incident instead of the person who was responsible for the crime.

Speaking about his protagonist ‘Priya,’ he said, “Priya has become a global celebrity and appeared in both “Vogue” India and “Cosmopolitan” magazine in France and the UK. She always asks a universal question, which everyone lives through, and especially to teenagers, it is – what is my role in the world?”

The exhibition opened to public on December 27, 2018 and will go on till February 9, 2019.