A Child Sexual Abuse Survivor On Why Capital Punishment For Child Rapists Can Be Counterproductive

While the Centre wants us to rejoice in the fact that the punishment for rape and the punishment for murder are now the same, that is exactly where the problem lies. A lot of concerned individuals and organisations have started questioning the ordinance.

The Delhi Supreme Court recently questioned the ordinance as well. The bench led by Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar raised an important question: “Have any victims been heard? If the punishment for both murder and rape is same, it is a huge consequence. Can you imagine now, how many offenders would allow their victims to survive now that rape and murder have the same punishment.”

This indeed is an important question. The need really is to approach these child sex abuse survivors and seek their opinion on the verdict. Hindustan Times recently published an article written by a child sexual abuse survivor that brings out the how the ordinance has the full potential to be “counterproductive” instead of productive.

The survivor wrote how the growing cases of rape and murder of children have been inspiring angry sections of society to demand death penalty for the culprits. Instead of supporting the demand the survivor, however, says that “such demands are not only counterproductive but also have limited scope.”

The survivor then posits a question to begin her explanation: “How many of these angry people have tried to understand the repercussions of the death penalty?”

She shares how a close relative started sexually abusing her when she was just 4 years old. At the age of 8 when her mom finally got a whiff of it, she questioned her daughter. And her reaction? She shares, “I was so terrified, I thought I would vomit my heart out. Why? Because fear, guilt, self-blame and shame are common emotions that children who have been sexually abused suffer from.”

She continues, “I managed a meek “yes” when she asked whether the family member in question had been touching my vagina, and her response, like that of so many parents when confronted with child sexual abuse by a trusted adult in the family, was to silence me. Don’t tell your father, or he will be very angry,” she said. I never discussed it again, and the abuse continued well into my teens.”

The survivor thus comes to the point and expresses the primary reason for not supporting the death penalty: “If I knew that my relative would be put to death for what he had done, would I have answered my mother at all? Imagine living your whole life with not just the shame of being abused, but also the guilt of having caused someone’s death.”

To add to it when the survivor decided to raise her voice at the age of 19 and file a case against the relative, her family refused to support her despite knowing that he had sexually abused a lot of kids in the family. She writes, “Having neither been to a police station before nor being financially independent, I felt isolated. Would my case hold in court if the elders claimed that I was lying? That’s how the man who abused my cousins and me went scot-free.”

She thus explains her second reason for being against the death penalty: “With the death penalty as punishment for abuse, instances of reporting will plunge, victims will turn hostile owing to familial pressure and the judicial process of appeals and increased weightage on evidence — which rightly marks all death penalty cases — will prolong the case for years, adding to the survivor’s trauma. As fewer children speak up, abusers will get more emboldened. The cycle of abuse will continue.”

“As a society, we have every right to feel outraged when a child, whatever their gender, is violated. But laws need to be reformative, not vengeful,” she concludes.

H/T: Hindustan Times