A Change In Mindset Is What We Really Need: Designer Suneet Varma On Impending Verdict Of Section 377

Couturier Suneet Varma, who married the love of his life, Rahul Arora, in the year 2013 gave hopes to many and brought pride to the community. On the impending verdict of section 377, he said that even if it comes in the favour of homosexuality, what we really need is a change in mindset.

“Soon, the Supreme Court will release a revised verdict for section 377, hopefully decriminalising homosexuality, and bring freedom to a lot of people who’ve lived extremely restrained lives all these years. And yet, I still don’t think that a positive outcome would inspire me to celebrate,” said Suneet to Vogue India. “The verdict will be the first step, but the issue is not just about a change in the laws. In spite of what the result might be, I can’t say that same-sex couples won’t face any stigma or judgement, that neighbours won’t be talking about them behind their backs, or that they won’t face discrimination ever again. We have a long way to go if we want to change mindsets,“ he continued.

The positive outlook brought by chief justice Dipak Misra, member of the re-instituted panel of the Supreme Court, on the matter is applauding, he said. But, in terms of acceptance by many other political and powerful members of the society, we lag behind.

He said, “I find that the newly re-instituted panel of the Supreme Court—chief justice Dipak Misra, in particular—has been quite forceful and positive about it. He has definitely brought up valid points about the fundamental injustice of telling people how to live their lives, and the need for freedom of choice in everyone’s lives irrespective of their sexual orientation. Look at the rest of the world—the innumerable pride parades; Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Bettel, who was the first European politician to have a same-sex marriage; or Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, marrying his long-time partner James Coyle—a gay royal wedding, imagine that! That’s how things are changing everywhere else.”

“The fact that we’re the sixth largest economy in the world and we’re still fighting for basic rights does not make sense,” he added.

Suneet highlighted that the oppression towards the LGBTQ community in India is quite paradoxical. He wonders why a country that is tolerant in so many other ways, where every religion, colour, caste, and community live in fair harmony and they have for several centuries, can’t accept the concept of homosexuality. “If you think about it, the concept of homosexuality is so old to humankind—several references of it along with transvestism and eunuchs exist in our religious texts, sculptures, and art—all of which are a large part of our history. That’s why the place we’re in right now seems even more ironic,“ Suneet said.

“The problem lies in the discussion or lack thereof,” he adds. Majority of our country refrains from standing up or speaking up because they are afraid or completely conservative to understand the love between two people. “I’ve overheard (and been part of) conversations with reasonably conservative people who don’t really have an opinion on homosexuality. They will let you live with your choice as they live with theirs. But since most people don’t engage in conversations around this topic, there’s this assumption that the majority isn’t comfortable with non-traditional sexual orientations—an unintelligent assumption.“

“I recently read a world consensus that said that at any given time, 3-5 percent of the world’s population lies in the LGBTQ+ spectrum. This means that India would’ve witnessed centuries of homosexuality. Even today, every person has gay people in their circles. I grew up in a very open-minded house. My parents had gay friends; there’s a low-income embroidery artist in my office who is homosexual. It’s quite common, but people just don’t want to acknowledge it,” he added.

Recalling one of the incidents from his early days, he remembered the kind of reaction he received from a man on his homosexuality. “I remember being at an impressive dinner table 20 years ago in Mumbai. I was talking to a married, older gentleman. He asked me if I was married and I said, “No, I’m gay and I live with my partner.” I’ll never forget the look on his face when he responded by saying, “I’ve been sitting on the fence for the last 30 years myself.” I don’t know what brought about such an honest response—was it with a sense of envy, relief or pride that he saw a young man, living his best and most authentic life? I will never know, but it was an eye-opener,” he recalled.

Being brought up in an open-minded family, he came out to his parents in his early 20s. Their support made it easy and smooth for him.

“I came out to my parents in my early ’20s. They weren’t really concerned with my orientation—it was more about my well-being than the stigma around being gay. We grew up in a close-knit, progressive family and I remember confiding in my siblings and being very open about it. As a family, we addressed it and the support came along immediately. I might have struggled as a teenager and tried to understand why I was different, but once I knew that this was my reality, I never struggled too much with anyone else’s opinion,“ he recalled.

He concluded with, “I’m legally married to my husband Rahul, and I live my life the only way I’ve ever known how to—I don’t hide my orientation and I don’t make a scene about it either. I have never allowed any court of law to tell me how to live. I’m only answerable to one person and that’s my god above. I was born this way and I take a lot of pride in living with the choices I make. The only thing I can say to the government is that they’re not invited into my bedroom, and I’m not interested in what’s going on in theirs.”

