A Burn Survivor Herself, Nihari Mandli Started An NGO To Help Others Like Her

Nihari Mandli was just 20 years old when she went against her parents’ wish and married a man of her choice only to stumble upon the biggest nightmare of her life.

Not even two weeks had passed since their wedding when her husband started torturing her mentally and physically. Exasperated and disillusioned, she decided to return to her parents’ house only to be asked to go back and compromise with her husband.

Nihari was two months pregnant when she decided that she couldn’t take it anymore. Apprehensive of bringing a new life to the world, she thought it better to end her life than to go ahead with it and thus set herself on fire.

Fate had something else in store for Nihari though. Despite incurring 90 percent burns on her body, she survived. She had to undergo 9 surgeries to recover but once the storm had passed she emerged out to be a much stronger person.

After recovering she shifted to Hyderabad and filed for a divorce. To restart her life she also started a course in political science and started working at a plastic surgery clinic.

Nihari then decided to learn from her example and help others through her journey. She thus started a trust named “Burn Survivor Mission Saviour Trust,” in December 2014. “Burn Survivor Mission Saviour Trust is all about helping and bringing off burn survivors back to life,” says the Facebook page of the trust.

The trust provides free treatments to burn survivors and conducts various events to raise awareness about the issue. Nihari was recently felicitated with ‘Tutors Pride’s Lady Legends 2018’ award for her efforts.

