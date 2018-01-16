A 6-Year-Old Made Her Father Quit Alcohol And Build A Toilet At Home For Her Mother

Toilet: Ek Father-Daughter Ki Prem Katha! A six-year-old resident of Kurumbapatti in Athoor block’s Ambathurai made her father do what her mother couldn’t in five years.

Dharani convinced her father Rajapandi to stop drinking and also made him build a toilet for her mother. She told him how open defecation affected her mother’s dignity and embarrassed her daily. Dharani’s mother, R. Karthika told The Hindu, “Now, we are happy and comfortable because of my daughter Dharani.”

Rajapandi’s behavior with Karthika after drinking deeply affected Dharani and the little girl decided to speak up for her mother. She told her father that if he wouldn’t stop drinking liquor, she and her mother would leave the house and go to her grandparents’. His daughter’s determination led him to stop drinking and he also went to Kerala looking for work.

Karthika said, “I tried to convince him for five years. I failed miserably. But my daughter succeeded in it.” K. Sivakumar, the secretary of the Gandhigram Trust, which honored Dharani with a shawl and memento, said, “Her aim is to sensitise more people in the village.”

The determined little girl said that her teacher in school provoked her to ask her father to build a toilet at home. She said, “My teacher has been advising me often about the importance of personal hygiene and clean surroundings to lead a healthy life. She also insisted that I should use toilets and avoid defecation in open places. Her advice motivated me to convince my daddy to construct a toilet for us. Now, I ask my mother to use the toilet.”

