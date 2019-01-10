A 36 Y.O. Dalit Woman Claims To Have Entered Sabarimala By Colouring Her Hair Grey

With the Sabarimala row still going strong, another story of a Dalit woman activist has surfaced who claims that she entered the hill shrine on Wednesday by acting like an old woman who was over 50 years of age.

The Dalit activist P Manju, aged 36, posted a photo of her offering prayers at the temple on Facebook and claimed that she did not seek police protection and trekked amongst a large number of devotees to the temple. She also shared that she scaled the 18 holy steps which are considered to be the most sacred as far as the pilgrimage is concerned.

“I had a fruitful darshan of the presiding deity. I came as an ordinary pilgrim. But, of course, to dodge protestors, I dyed my hair grey and pretended to be an aged woman. Nobody noticed me and I will continue my visit in future also,” said Manju.

Although the police is yet to confirm her presence at the temple, they said that pictures show that this may be true. According to reports, the regular devotees said it was really difficult to make out from the massive crowd that visits the temple daily, whether a particular woman is below the age of 50 years or not. It was also mentioned that there are chances that women can sneak in a male donned attire or pretend to be aged.

With the review plea coming out on January 23 against the Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict, that allows women of all ages to offer prayers at the temple, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti alleged that the police and others were fudging records to show that more women entered the temple to make their case strong. Last week an entry of a Sri Lankan woman Sasikala was reported, but the CCTV visuals couldn’t prove her presence at the sanctum sanctorum.

Manju is an active worker of the Mahila Dalit Federation, a left-leaning Dalit outfit, and she tried to enter the temple last October, following which her house was attacked by right-wing activists in Kollam in South Kerala.

Image Source: Navothana.Keralam

H/T: The Hindustan Times