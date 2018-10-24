19-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In A Government College In Nagpur

BR Mirdha government college in Nagaur was seized by a jarring controversy on Tuesday after a 19-year-old college student alleged that she was raped and beaten by another student in the college campus.

The survivor who hails from a nearby village alleged that she was called to the college on October 20 by a final year post graduation student, Pusphendra Jat, on the excuse of discussing the students’ union elections. He took her to the second floor on the pretext of the same discussions where he allegedly pushed her inside an empty classroom, locked the room from inside, and then raped her. She also accused him of beating her.

After the incident, the girl fainted on the road as she tried catching a bus home. There she was spotted by a family who took her to the hospital. She narrated all that had happened after she came to consciousness on Monday and the matter was reported to the police on the same day.

Following this, the girl was taken for the medical examination and evidence was collected by an FSL team from the classroom where she was raped. The accused had fled his house by the time Police reached there.

The police said that the accused was not happy with the girl as she had been dodging his romantic advances and also did not vote as per his wish.

H/T: The Times of India