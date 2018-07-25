A 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Bhopal Had To Walk 75 Km To Lodge An FIR

In the Morena district of Bhopal, a 16-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four men. She was abducted by them when she stepped outside her house during night hours on Sunday. When the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, she took her to the nearby police station to lodge a complaint but because of the absence of woman constable to report the case, they had to travel 75 km to another district to lodge an FIR.

As per the law, the rape complaint should always be filed by a woman constable but no woman constable was available in Nagara Police station.

The four accused have been identified as Chandan Singh alias Sukhe, Sonpal Singh, Dharmendra Singh, and Janveer Singh. According to Times Now, the accused dragged her and took turns to rape her. After committing the heinous crime, they left the girl to die in the field.

Police station in-charge, Shiv Pratap Singh Rajawat, mentioned that after fighting with immense pain, the girl made her way back home bleeding.

Because there was no woman doctor in the nearby government hospital, the survivor was taken to a district hospital in Morena, which is around 75 kilometres away from the crime spot.

The accused are booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also a rape case under the sections Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

H/T: Times Now

