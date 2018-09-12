A 15 Y.O. In Chhattisgarh Was Beaten In Village Meeting For Filing A Rape Complaint

A 15-year-old from Chhattisgarh was thrashed in the village meeting, which was called to hear her rape complaint against an elderly man. The incident came to notice when the video of the same went viral on the Internet.

The minor girl from Kanker district informed her parents about the rape incident on September 8. “The victim informed her parents about the alleged rape on September 8, and the next day a meeting was called by some villagers to sort out the matter. On September 9, the victim’s family lodged a complaint against one Nirashu Biswas, who was arrested on the same day,” said Rajendra Jaiswal, assistant superintendent of police, Pankhanjur, according to Hindustan Times.

The girl and her family had not told the police about physical assault when they filed a rape complaint against Biswas, 65, said the police.

Another video from the village near Pakhanjur town has also surfaced on the Internet that shows a woman being beaten up at the public meeting on September 9. The woman owns the house where the girl was allegedly raped.

“On Tuesday, the two videos of the same meeting went viral. In one video the victim was seen beaten by one person and in another, a woman was seen beaten by some women. The woman in the other video is identified as the owner of the house where the alleged rape of minor took place. We took cognizance of the viral videos and a case will be registered. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Jaiswal.

“Action will be taken against the accused as per law,” said KL Dhruve, superintendent of police, Kanker.

Image used for representational purpose