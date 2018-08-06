96-Year-Old Karthiyani Amma Proves Age Is Just A Number By Taking Kerala Literacy Exam

Like they say, education is a lifelong process and when it comes to learning age is indeed just a number. 96-year-old Karthiyani Amma just testified the same by appearing for the literacy examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission on Sunday, 5 August.

Karthiyani took the exam at government lower primary school in Cheppad where she was tested on reading, writing, and mathematics in a 100-mark paper.

The nonagenarian who hails from Alappuzha got herself enrolled in the state literacy mission’s ‘Aksharalaksham’ programme driven by her urge to read and write. ‘Aksharalaksham’ programme aims to achieve 100 percent literacy in Kerala.

Apart from Karthiyani, eighty inmates from various prisons in Kerala also took the literacy examination. Press release said a total of 11,683 people from Palakkad district appeared for the exam, out of which 2,420 were from the scheduled caste community and 946 from scheduled tribe community.

H/T: The Quint