96 Y.O. Karthyayani Amma Becomes The Goodwill Ambassador For The Commonwealth of Learning

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL), an intergovernmental organisation created by Commonwealth Heads of Government, aims at promoting distance education among its 53 member nations. In their recent campaign for distance education, they selected 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma after she became the oldest ever candidate to appear for the Kerala Literacy Mission’s Akshara Laksham (Million Letters) literacy exam to be their ambassador.

Karthyayani Amma, a Muttam native in Kerala, did not get a chance to complete her formal education even though Karthyayani’s father was a tutor. She and her sister gave up on education when Amma was only 12 to work at nearby temples. However, little did she know that decades later, she would end up completing what she had started.

In January of 2018, a literacy crew of Cheppad grama panchayat along with its secretary went to Laksham Veedu Colony, a government housing for the elderly. While most women housed at Laksham Veedu Colony shied away from the literacy drive, Karthyayani Amma was the one who came forward in a bid to enroll herself. With her zeal to pursue education, she became one among the 40,363 other people who took Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s Aksharalaksham literacy examination on August 5 last year and bagged the first rank after scoring 98 marks out of 100.

In the past six years, Amma started learning Mathematics and Malayalam to take the examination held last year. Not just this, she also tried her hands at learning English through a book that was given to her by a Malayalam channel.

Vice president Balasubramanian, who recently met Karthyayani Amma, presented her a gift on behalf of the Commonwealth and said that her story will now be featured in the journals published in various countries.

H/T: Mathrubhumi