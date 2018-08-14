92% Transgenders Deprived Of Employment, Pushed Into Sex Work And Begging, Study Says

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has, in collaboration with a research organization Kerala Development Society (KDS), studied the condition and living standards of the transgender community in India. And the end results confirmed that transgenders are facing discrimination, violence, deprivation, and abuse.

There are 4 lakh transgenders in India as per the 2011 census but the estimates made by transgender activists and organizations point out that there are more than 70 lakh transgenders in India. So, why this huge gap in the numbers? Apparently, because many are afraid to reveal their identity, fearing the discrimination and stigma they’ll be subjected to.

And rightfully so, as 92% of transgenders are discouraged from participating in any form of economic activity and in the absence of any employment source they have no choice but to do sex work and beg.

The study also found that 2% of transgenders live with their families, showing that even amongst their family members they face discrimination. Almost 50-60% of transgenders face harassment from classmates and teachers and many prefer to not attend school at all because of this.

In its study, the NHRC also observed that the government has not been able to implement the Supreme Court’s guidelines which state that the lives of transgenders need to be improved. The guidelines had also stated that laws need to be created to ensure that transgenders are safe from discrimination and abuse but Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were the states that took some steps to curb the issue.

The study also highlights that 57 percent of transgenders can’t afford to undergo sex-reassignment surgery due to poverty.

H/T: Inuth

