9 Years After Soumya Vishwanathan’s Murder, Her Parents Open Up In Emotional Interview

In 2008, 25-year-old journalist Soumya Viswanathan was found dead in her car in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. She was returning from work, and at 3:30am she phoned her father to inform him about her whereabouts. Since then, her parents have been deprived of justice, despite the accused getting arrested just months after the incident.

Nine years later, M.K. Vishwanathan and Madhavi Vishwanathan open the files they’ve been arranging for years, compiling all the pieces of evidence and other relevant documents. The records also contain newspaper clippings on everything that has been written about Soumya’s death.

Ms. Vishwanathan told The Hindu, “Being a journalist, her death attracted and continues to attract a lot of media attention. It is the media that is keeping her memory alive even though the justice system punishes us instead of those who killed her.”

Her father recalled Soumya calling home and informing him about working late as she had to prepare the news bulletin about the bomb blasts in Maharashtra’s Malegaon. Ms. Vishwanathan added, “There was a time in the beginning when I felt that I would break. We did not know what to do. Watching TV would just make everything come rushing back. But my office called me back, and although I would sit and stare at my desk and my work slowed down, it was a way to cope with the situation.”

M. K Vishwanathan and Madhavi Vishwanathan. Photo source: HT

Sharing her grief, she said, “I am not saying that Soumya’s memories are gone, but I have a grandson now and another daughter. We have moved on slightly. In some cases, the family has nothing to hold on to, nobody by their side and nor do they have the resources to fight for justice.”

All this while, the elderly couple was made numerous promises; however, nothing concrete has been done yet. The deceased’s mother said, “On the other side, we also received tremendous love and support from people we had never met. We get calls from friends and even unknown people, who call in with their prayers, till today on her birthday and death anniversary. In fact, we did not get a call from someone who called every year. When we called back to find out if everything was okay, his son picked up the phone and said his father had lost his memory.”

They are disappointed in the Indian judiciary and believe that “justice needs to be immediate if crime needs to be curbed.” Ms. Vishwanathan concluded by saying, “I don’t see this case come to an end as no progress has been made so far. Even when the verdict comes, which will hopefully happen in our lifetime, people will not be able to equate it with the crime because it will come after so many years.”

H/T: The Hindu