9-Month-Old Moves High Court, Demands Feeding And Childcare Rooms For Lactating Mothers

In Delhi, a woman named Neha Rastogi has filed a petition on behalf of her 9-month-old son, Avyaan Rastogi, in the Delhi High Court, seeking the construction of feeding and childcare rooms for lactating mothers.

On Wednesday, the court put up the question of the absence of such facilities for newborns and their mothers to the Centre, the AAP government, and the municipal corporations. A bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority pertaining to the issue in hand.

“Breastfeeding in public is still a state of awkwardness among many young moms. They feel shy to feed in public,” the plea said. Also, babies are sometimes unpredictable making it hard for their mother to feed them. The petition invoked the right to privacy, saying that the right to life is infringed and the state should ensure these rights are protected and enforced.

The authorities have been asked by the bench to file an action taken report within four weeks. August 28 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representation purposes only.