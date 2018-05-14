The fight for gender equality in Hollywood found its way to to the Cannes Film Festival as 82 women lead by Cate Blanchett and Agnes Varda, climbed the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

The 82 women who joined hands for the protest signified the total number of women directors whose films have competed at Cannes since the time it started in 1946. Turns out that only 82 women have competed at Cannes which is an exponentially small number in comparison to the 1,866 men.

Organised by the Hollywood-led Time’s Up movement and the French 5020×2020 initiative, the move was to bring out the lack of women’s representation at the Cannes festival and the film industry. The women congregated on the stairs to demonstrate “how hard it is still to climb the social and professional ladder,” as per a report by The New York Times.

Oscar-winning actress and Cannes jury president, Cate Blanchett said: “The prestigious Palme d’Or has been bestowed upon 71 male directors, too numerous to mention by name, but only two female directors.”

The “two women” that Blanchett mentioned included Jane Campion (for The Piano, 1993) and French filmmaker Agnes Varda, who won an honorary Palme d’Or in 2015.

“Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of the industry says otherwise. We stand together on these steps today as a symbol of our determination to change and progress,” Blanchett read atop the Palais steps in English. Varda read the same statement in French.

The statement also put forward a list to bring out the gender equality in the industry: “We will expect our institutions to actively provide parity and transparency in their executive bodies and safe environments in which to work. We will expect our governments to make sure that the laws of equal pay for equal work are upheld. We will demand that our workplaces are diverse and equitable so that they can best reflect the world in which we actually live. A world that allows all of us behind and in front of the camera to thrive shoulder to shoulder with our male colleagues.”

The women who joined the protest included all the female jury members of this year’s festival – Kristin Stewart, Khadja Nin, Ava DuVernay and Lea Seydoux – and celebrities including Salma Hayek, Marion Cotillard, Jane Fonda and Patty Jenkins.

Out of the 21 films that are competing at the festival this year, only three have been directed by women. They include Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun, Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum,” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro.” The protest was held before the premiere of Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun.

The initiative was supported by people across the industry as well as the festival. Thierry Fremaux, festival director, expressed support for the Saturday’s event stating that it would be a way for women “to affirm their presence.”

Here are some of the tweets in support of the protest:

Reese Witherspoon on Twitter Bravo to these 82 women on the red carpet in Cannes , representing the number of female directors whose films have been invited to the festival. More female directors please ! 🙌🏼@5050×2020 @TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/1Q9n3VEjPM

Festival de Cannes on Twitter Moving, historic, 82 women from all countries and professions in cinema have just made the red carpet entrance for LES FILLES DU SOLEIL (GIRLS OF THE SUN) by Eva Husson. #Cannes2018 #Competition

Melissa Silverstein on Twitter I am honored to share that I will be one of 82 women on the steps of the Palais tonight. We will stand for the 82 women directors hat have been in the official selection. 1,645 films have been directed by men. This is very emotional for me and is massive milestone towards change.

