8-Year-Old Sohini Roy Chowdhury Enters UK’s Mathletics Hall of Fame

Sohini Roy Chowdhury, an eight-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl, made it to the top 100 World Hall of Fame after she displayed impressive speed and accuracy in solving mathematical puzzles. She competed with pupils from across Britain and other countries in UK’s Mathletics Hall of Fame, an online mathematics-based competitive tool aimed at primary school goers.

Described as an engaging, supportive online learning resource, the competition is targeted at primary school level maths curriculum. Children play live mental arithmetic games against other children from other schools from all over the world. Only the ones who make it to the top 100 with their scores are added to the leaderboard.

A student of Nelson Primary School in Birmingham, Sohini, born in New Delhi, joined the competition this year and dreams of becoming a doctor when she grows up. Reflecting on her making to the Maths Hall Of Fame, her school teacher said, “Sohini has displayed some higher-level understanding of the maths covered this year. She applies herself to all her learning and this has been reflected in her attainment this year.”

“She feels really excited to solve maths in an online learning environment to earn a place on the live World Hall of Fame,” said her father Mainak Roy Chowdhury who is an accountant by profession.

“Sohini’s great-grandfather, DN Roy, was a qualified locomotive engineer from Scotland and worked for the Indian Railways. I would say Sohini has inherited her interest in maths genetically,” he added.

H/T: Hindustan Times