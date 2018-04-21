8-Month-Old Raped And Murdered In Indore By 21-Year-Old Man

An eight-month-old girl, fast asleep next to her parents, was taken away and raped in a vacant basement just 50 metres away in the early hours of Friday in Indore.

The accused, spotted on a CCTV camera carrying the baby on his shoulder, also killed her once he committed the crime. A shopkeeper who had gone to the basement to open his shop spotted the infant’s body hours later. The child’s parents, who sell balloons by the road, were sleeping on the street outside the Rajwada Fort in the city, and the accused, a 21-year-old man known to the family, was sleeping close to them, police said.

“The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building. The accused had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort,” Press Trust of India quoted HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore, as saying, reported NDTV.

The police, while looking for clues, scanned the CCTV cameras in the area, which led them to the accused. “The accused is seen carrying the infant in CCTV images of around 4:45am today. He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon,” Mr Mishra said.

“The infant had an injury on her head. The accused probably threw her to the ground. We are going to arrest him shortly,” he added.

Reading this horrid piece of news and thinking about the little baby girl is unnerving, to say the least. These heinous crimes have to stop.

H/T: NDTV

Feature Image Source