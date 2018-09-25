8-Month-Old Rape Survivor’s Mom On Being Blamed For What Happened To Her Daughter

In January this year, an 8-month-old girl was raped by her 28-year-old cousin, Suraj, in Delhi. When her mother came home from work, she found her daughter lying in a pool of her own blood and stool. The date was 28th January and since then the child’s mother has stopped working not because she didn’t want to work, her family isn’t financially stable either. It is because her working was cited as the reason for what happened to her daughter.

In a recent conversation with The Quint, she recalled how the culprit, Suraj, reacted when she came back home that day. “Suraj began to tell me, when he saw me – “Chachi, where had you gone off to? Your kids were crying. Don’t leave your kids alone.” Then, in a state of panic, he began to follow me upstairs to my room,” she shared.

“When I took off my baby’s pyjamas, I saw that she was covered in blood. The bedsheets, covers were all smeared in blood. I began to feel faint. I immediately realized that something bad had happened to her. Suddenly, my sister-in-law came upstairs – I hadn’t called her; she came of her own accord. She began to tell me: “Yuck, it looks like your baby has excreted. Why weren’t you home? Why do you need to go to work? Does (your husband) not earn enough?” Then, she left,” she added.

While her relatives and neighbors berated her for leaving her kids alone and going to work, no one blamed her husband for doing the same. The accusations, the comments were only aimed at her. Even her husband asked her to stop working, indirectly saying that she somehow was the one at fault.

“Yes. After all this happened, he said, “Our child’s case is ongoing, it won’t be right for you to go to work right now. There are lots of troubles. Let her grow up a little. And after what happened to the younger one, what if something like this happens to our older daughter too? If our own family can do this to us, then who can we trust?” she said.

She further shared that she was forced to work initially to supplement her husband’s income but she grew to enjoy the fact that she was equal to her husband when it came to earning for her family.

“It had only been three months since I started working. I’d started on 6 November. Many people had told me, “You have little kids, don’t leave them to go to work. Anything could happen.” How could I tell people what compulsions had forced me to go to work? I wouldn’t tell anyone. He (my husband) had fallen ill and couldn’t go to work.”

“We had taken loans because we were in need. That is why I had started going to work, thinking that if I could earn a little money on my own, we would be able to repay the loans and also buy household necessities like vegetables. We had no money to buy those things ever since he’d fallen ill. He couldn’t go to work for three months. That is why I’d gone to work,” she said.

And as the cycle of society and its mentality works, she herself has starting associating with the guilt of the pain her daughter suffered. She misses working but hesitates to go back to her old employers.

“They might tell me, “Such a tragedy has befallen your child, how will you work in this situation? You take care of her and don’t work until she grows up.” Everyone says that to me anyway. That is why I have stopped asking for work. However, I know my old employers would still be ready to hire me back if I went to them,” she said.

The accused, Suraj, is currently in judicial custody and the case is being heard in a POCSO court. The girl is undergoing medical treatment but has recovered and is able to walk.

H/T: The Quint

Image used for representation purposes only.