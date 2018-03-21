76 Of 110 Abducted Nigerian Girls Released By Boko Haram, Warned To Not Go To School Again

Boko Haram, which means “Western education is forbidden” in the Hausa language, is an extremist group who had kidnapped 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria, just over a month ago. And today, they freed around 76 girls with the warning to the parents that they should not put their daughters in school again.

It was around 2am when the girls were left in the center of town by the extremists and their parting message to the terrified residents of the town was “We did it out of pity. And don’t ever put your daughters in school again.”

“We fled but, from our hiding, we could see them and surprisingly, we saw our girls getting out of the vehicles,” one of the residents, Umar Hassan said, explaining the terror everyone felt on hearing that Boko Haram vehicles were headed for their town. “They assembled the girls and talked to them for some few minutes and left without any confrontation,” said another resident, Kachallah Musa.

Earlier, an Amnesty International report had accused the Nigerian military of not heeding the warning that the abduction would take place last month, though the military called the report an “outright falsehood”.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, took to Twitter to share the news.

Bashir Ahmad on Twitter GREAT NEWS from Dapchi, Yobe State. Thank God for the safe return of our sisters. Alhamdulillah!

As Dapchi celebrates the return of their daughters, the real reason behind the release is yet to be found and so is the fate of the remaining 34 girls.

H/T: The Indian Express