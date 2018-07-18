75 Y.O. Former VC Roop Rekha Verma Targeted As The Reason Behind Lucknow University Violence

75-year-old former Vice Chancellor of the Lucknow University, Roop Rekha Verma, has been targeted by the administration and the Uttar Pradesh police as the reason behind the protests by students who have been denied admission by the University. The students allegedly attacked the current vice-chancellor, S.P. Singh, amidst the ongoing protest.

For 39 years, Verma had taught philosophy at the university before she retired in 2005. As she sat with the protesting students, the Allahabad High Court directed the police to file a criminal case against her for provoking the students to attack the Universities’ teachers. Many Hindi news outlets reported that an inquiry committee has been set up by the university to probe Verma’s role in the events.

“Since I am a familiar name in protests, they may have just taken my name as an excuse,” said Verma. “The right approach groups like RSS or Jamat-e-Islami would not appreciate me. Rather, they are in an inimical relationship with me.”

“I have been, since a very young age, against dictatorial values and I have been campaigning for democratic rights. Politically, I am against the right-side ideology,” she said. “I am not a communist, but I want to see an egalitarian society with maximum freedom of individuals with respect for all religions.”

In the past too, when Verma was heading Lucknow University’s philosophy department, she had to face discrimination as the colleagues who were affiliated to the RSS and wanted to use the department to propagate its ideologies were against her. They instigated students to go on a strike by saying that some got fewer marks than others.

Posters were stuck in the University’s campus, accusing Verma of several crimes, cases were also filed against her accusing her of manipulating marking but she won both the cases.

“I had never used my department for my views, and I couldn’t allow them to propagate their views through it. So they wanted to oust me and the RSS people of the city were working overtime to make sure I left, and a person who owes allegiance to the organization can head the department,” she said. “They will ignore if the person opposing their views is not strong and important, but if he or she is, then they basically surround the person with all sorts of nuisance. They hope that the person will eventually feel tired of all this and give up his or her intellectual position.”

Being targeted by the university this time, Verma thinks that “it may be because they wanted to see that I am 75, I may not have the same kind of resolve and may yield to them now. They are wrong.”

