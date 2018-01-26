70-Year-Old Nalini Is Campaigning Against Passive Smoking After Losing Her Ability To Speak

Nalini Satyanarayana, 70, testifies with her cancer battle that passive smoking is as deadly as active smoking. During her treatment of throat cancer, she lost her voice box and ability to speak again.

Nalini, wishing to be an inspiration for all cancer survivors, is now a campaigner for cancer awareness. Descending from Banglore, she shares that she never smoked a cigarette in her entire life but still ended up without a voice box.

Nalini’s husband was a chain smoker and she often sat beside him, while he was smoking. She had to pay the price for her husband’s smoking. It was not until 2009, four years after her husband died, she came to know that she was suffering from throat cancer.

The popular Facebook page ‘Being You’ featured Nalini’s story. The post on Facebook read, “It was in 2009 that my voice started getting feeble and the doctors prescribed over-the-counter medications. One year later, I was so breathless that I couldn’t speak. My children rushed me to the hospital. Doctors said it was an ulcer in my vocal cords but I knew they were hiding something.”

When she first came to know about her disease, she was shattered. “I broke down. I had never smoked a cigarette in my life, not hurt a soul, and yet this is what had happened. They said I was a victim of passive smoking because I sat with my husband while he smoked. I had never heard the term before,” Nalini said.

At the last stage of throat cancer, the doctors were left with no option but to remove her voice box. “Doctors cut me open to remove my vocal cords as well as the thyroid gland. There was a hole in my neck (called a stoma) and I used to be fed through a PEG tube attached to my stomach,” she said.

Not losing hope, she decides to stand back again and not be discouraged by the loss. She has learned how to use computers, started talking again using the voice prosthesis and even learning to play the flute through the stoma! Like it is said, ‘God, helps those, who help themselves.’

Nalini will very soon be able to talk without holding the stoma after she receives a hands-free device. To this good news, enthusiastic Nalini says, “I could not control my excitement! I giggled like a child.”