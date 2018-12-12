7 Y.O. Zaara Complains About Her Father To The Cops For Not Building A Toilet

E Hanifa Zaara, a seven-year-old girl from Ambur in Tamil Nadu took her father to the cops for not keeping his promise to build a toilet at home.

Esanullah had promised his daughter two years ago that he would build her a toilet if she stood first in her class. Zaara shared with TOI, “He promised to construct a toilet for me two years ago. But he did not do it till date. I am growing and I feel ashamed to defecate in the open. So, I approached the police to complain against my father.”

Zaara now studies in class II, and she feels cheated. She had asked him to give it in writing that he will fulfill her demand if she keeps her promise of achieving good grades, otherwise she would get him arrested.

Ambur all-women police station sub-inspector A Valarmathi told TOI that Zaara brought 20 medals and certificates to prove her academic skills. She shared her problem with them and the sub-inspector immediately contacted the sanitary officer to help the family build a toilet.

Esanullah had no clue about her daughter filing a complaint against him until he got a call around 3.30pm from the police asking him to come to the station.

“I was scared when a woman police officer asked me to come to the station immediately. The minute I stepped into the station and saw my daughter and wife, I was really confused. The police officer then explained the situation to me and asked me to convince my daughter and take her home,” shared Esanullah.

Zaara’s mother Mehareen shared that as soon as Zaara returned home after giving her exam she insisted that her mother take her to the police station. “Though I tried to dissuade her and said father was facing financial problems as he did not have a job, she made up her mind. She has been refusing to eat food since Sunday night. So, I went with her,” said Mehareen.

Esanullah is, however, proud of her daughter, “I have been teaching her to be bold and to approach the police if she faces any problem.”

He also shared that he has submitted petitions twice to the Ambur municipality, seeking financial aid to build a toilet. Finally, the local body officials responded to his petition after they received orders from the police.

Picture Credit: The News Minute

H/T: TOI