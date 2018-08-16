7 Y.O. Rifah Taskeen Drove 17 Different Vehicles And Made It To The Book Of Golden World Records

A Class 2 student of St Joseph’ school at Bannimantap, Mysurut, seven-year-old Rifah Taskeen has created a world record for driving the largest number of multi-wheeler vehicles. She got the inspiration to achieve this incredible feat by her father, Tajuddin, a former racer and now a tiles dealer.

On November 6, 2017, Rifah got her name in the Golden Book Of World Records when she drove a lorry, Mahindra Bolero, Tata Ace, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, Maruti 800, Maruti van, Maruti Esteem, Maruti Zen, Santro, Ford, an ambulance, a Hyundai Verna, a Tata Indica and a Quad bike. Before this amazing act, she had to get the State government’s approval to attempt the feat as she is underage.

Tajuddin once dreamt of becoming an international racer and now his daughter is on the path to live his dream.

“It’s because of my father’s encouragement and support that I managed to achieve this. I want to achieve more and bring greater laurels to my parents, to my city Mysuru and the country. In days to come, I want to take part in car racing. I want to become a fighter pilot,” Rifah said.

H/T: Yourstory