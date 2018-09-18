7 Women Activists File PIL On Sexual Harassment In Telugu Film Industry Before Hyderabad HC

Seven women activists from Hyderabad have filed a PIL (public interest litigation) before the Hyderabad High Court questioning the state government for not taking any steps, including appointing a high-level committee, against sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry.

The PIL was filed by petitioners Ms P. Sandhya of the Progressive Women Organisation, journalist K. Sajaya, cultural activist P.A. Devi, social activists Kondaveeti Satyavati, Makkapati Sumitra, and researchers Dr A.S.R.V. Suneetha and Tejaswini Madhabhushi.

The petitioners have requested the High Court to issue a directive to the Telangana government that a high-level committee comprising of officials from department of women, labour, and home, women’s rights activists, lawyers, and members of the film fraternity be constituted to recommend measures to ensure the safety and dignity of artists in the Telugu film industry.

Referring to the stir created by actor Sri Reddy, who on April 7 stripped to protest exploitation of women by top directors and actors in the industry in Tollywood, the petitioners stated that soon after the news of the protests, they had made a representation to the Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on April 12 to constitute a committee to look into the complaints of alleged harassment. They met the minister thrice after every fresh development in the case.

The minister thereafter called for a consultation to look into the matter and suggest suitable measures and recommendations that can be taken. A committee headed by the chairperson of the film development corporation was also proposed. After the proposal was made, the petitioners also met the chairperson of the TFDC who asked them to submit a representation outlining the issues to be addressed. The representation included 10 points that focussed mainly on improving the condition of women at workplaces.

The State Commission of Women, too, after receiving a petition from the activists, directed the government to submit a report on the action taken. “But despite the responses and statements made to the media, no institutional mechanism to address workplace harassment have ensued till date,” the petition read, according to The News Minute.

Petitioners further urged the court to direct the government to immediately constitute a committee to probe into the matter of sexual exploitation in the film industry.

The petitioners also pointed out the need to impose strict regulation on middlemen who mediate between artists and production houses, who further sexually exploit them.

The petition also commented on the sexual harassment cell that has been constituted in the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. “Barring two sentences about whom to complain, the website has no other details on the procedures or even the members of the committee,” mentioned petitioners in the petition.

The petitioners also mentioned that one of the biggest hazards that women artists complained about was the quid pro quo nature of work where they could get a role only if they consented to grant sexual favours.

