7 Things You Can Do To Raise Awareness About Gender Pay Gap In India

The conversation around gender equality and women’s empowerment has been gaining momentum steadily over the last few months. There is a lot of talk on social media, but very few of these ideas are being executed to help women. One such issue is the wage gap, wherein a woman is paid less than a man for doing the same amount of work.

Our inherent squeamishness about discussing money, coupled with sexism, ensures that women are not only paid less than men, often they don’t even know that they’re being shortchanged. Did you know that women’s participation in the Indian workforce dropped to 27% from 35% a decade ago? India slipped 20 places in the World Economic Forum Gender Gap Index to 108 (out of 144 countries) and only eight of the BSE 500 companies are led by women.

It’s 2018, so it’s time to put an end to this. Here are some ways in which we can raise awareness about gender pay gap in our country.

1) Don’t shy away from discussing your wage

Information is power, so women need to start discussing their salaries among themselves. After the #TimesUp movement, leading female actors in Hollywood are getting together to do this exact same thing, which is why when they realised that Michelle Williams was paid $1000 while Mark Wahlberg got $1.5 million to do the same amount of work, they stood up for her.

2) Men need to stand up for women

Men who consider themselves allies should put their money where their mouth is and tell their female colleagues how much money they are making so that women can go back and renegotiate. This means checking and giving up your privilege, which could be difficult, but it is the right thing to do.

3) Educate yourself

No matter what gender you identify with, read up on the wage gap and educate yourself before walking into an interview or asking for a raise. For instance, did you know that several firms have made it illegal to ask female applicants about their previous salaries because that ensures that the discrimination will continue in the new workplace? Women directors at top firms are paid 46% less than their male counterparts. Read up on the company’s policies and the Equal Remuneration Act, and then ask for what you think you deserve.

4) Don’t hesitate to ask for more money

Women are far more hesitant than men to ask for a raise or a promotion. Fight your internalised bias and have a balanced conversation with your manager about the work you’re doing and the compensation you think you deserve for it.

5) Influencers should be more open about fighting wage gap

Lately, several female actors have started talking about the pay disparity in Bollywood, which is great. But we need more female role models to open up about this, because not everyone can, or should, relate to actors and their already exorbitant salaries.

6) Be proactive

If you see this kind of gender discrimination happening, with yourself or anyone around you, don’t just sit by and complain. Be proactive. Write to the relevant authorities, tweet to them, and use social media to do some good.

