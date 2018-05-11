7-Month-Old Infant Raped By Neighbour In Alwar, Left ‘Shrieking In Pain And Covered In Blood’

Even though in March this year, Rajasthan government passed a bill making capital punishment mandatory in rape cases of girls aged 12 years and below, the incidents of such cruelty are far from over. In a village in Alwar’s Laxmangarh area, a 19-year-old man has been arrested for raping a seven-month-old girl at.

The accused was the victim’s neighbor. “The accused picked up the child from her house around 7.30 in the evening when the infant’s mother was busy somewhere else. The woman also cannot see properly. He then took the infant to a school playground nearby and raped her,” SHO of Laxmangarh police station Prahlad Sahay said.

“The infant, shrieking in pain, was found by some children playing there. She was covered in blood,” Sahay added. He has been booked under Sections 363, 366a, 376 of IPC and also under POCSO Act, and Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Manan Chaturvedi also wrote a letter to the district administration. She has demanded for a report on the child’s health and what action are the police taking. The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Alwar.

“This is a shameful act. We are prepared to take the strictest action in the matter to ensure that the child gets justice and no one dares to commit such a heinous act in the future,” Chaturvedi said.

H/T: Hindustan Times