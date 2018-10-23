63 Y.O. Woman Denied Medical Care In Kolkata’s Hospital After Doctors Came To Know That She Is HIV+

On October 5, a 63-year old woman, a Beliaghata resident, was admitted in Kolkata’s NRS Medical College and Hospital’s orthopedic surgery department with a fractured femur for which she needed a surgery. The doctors there suspended her treatment after they came to know that she was HIV positive. Her son has alleged that his mother was denied medical care though the hospital authorities have denied the same saying that they prolonged the treatment because the woman had other health issues.



“All investigations prior to the surgery were done. But the doctors stopped her treatment after they came to know about her HIV status. They do not want to take up the surgery,” alleged her son.

The hospital responded by saying that the woman had other health issues, including chest ailment and psychiatric problems. “We have to wait for anesthesia clearance due to these conditions,” a doctor said.

“The allegations are baseless. We conduct surgeries on HIV-positive patients on regular basis. So why we would we deny medical care to this particular patient. The reasons for the delay in the surgery are technical and has nothing to do with her being HIV positive,” said Dr. Dwipayan Biswas, deputy medical superintendent at NRSMCH.

“My mother is lying on a hospital bed without any treatment. Doctors have told us to take her back home after they came to know that she is HIV status positive,” alleged her elder son. Her family had filed a formal complaint on October 12 with the hospital authority but the administration is claiming that the family had been explained about the delay in taking up the surgery.

H/T: The Times Of India