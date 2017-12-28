60 Y.O. Labourer Rapes Two Minors In Delhi, Pays Them Rs 5 To Buy Their Silence

Last Sunday, Mohammad Jainul, a 60-year-old labourer, got arrested after he raped two girls aged five and nine in his house at south-west Delhi.

Jainul lured the two girls on the pretext of treating them with chocolates and sweets and took them to his house. Since the parents of both the girls, who are also labourers, were working, Jainul easily managed to abduct them. After he raped the girls, he paid them Rs. 5 each to not reveal the incident to their respective parents.

Later, in the evening, when one of the girls started crying in pain, her mother spotted injury marks on her private parts. Suspecting a case of sexual assault, the parents immediately informed the police. Meanwhile, the other girl also opened up about the incident to her family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, said, “He took both the girls to his house and assaulted them in front of one another. Before he let them off, he warned them not to tell anyone about the assault and handed them over Rs. 5. The two then went home.”

A case has been registered against Jainul, and he is currently in jail. Dumbere added that he was produced before a court, which sent him to 14-days judicial custody.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image source: Webfeed360