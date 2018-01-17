60 Women Commandos Get Deployed By Chhattisgarh Police To Combat Maoist Threat

In a groundbreaking move by the Chhattisgarh Police, 60 women commandos have been deployed to combat the Maoist threat Sukma district, which also happens to be a Maoist stronghold.

An integral road is under construction in Sukma district, which lies in the South Baster region of the state. Being constructed in a Maoist hotbed, the road has witnessed 12 encounters between the Maoists and security forces till date. The road, which stretches for approximately 56km, has been under construction for four years and has witnessed 32 security personnel losing their lives in various encounters.

In a violent Maoist attack last year in April, 25 CRPF commandos lost their lives. Incidentally, 60% of the rebels comprised of women attackers. Learning from the example and also inspired by the willingness displayed by some women constables to fight Maoists, Sukma’s SP Abhishek Meena came to the decision of training them for the task. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “The women constables want to fight Maoists and therefore, we have trained them for 70 days in Sukma and deployed in the hardcore Maoist area of south Sukma in road opening party (ROP).”

The group comprises of women who joined forces through normal recruitment process as well as surrendered Maoists. These woman commandos will guard the most notoriously Maoist infested areas in South Sukhma, ranging from Dornapal to Jagardonga. They have been provided with automatic weapons and would be stationed at 13 CRPF camps in the stretch of the road.

The gravity of the situation can be assessed from an incident that occurred this Sunday. Allegedly, a bus was torched by the Maoists in the same district on Sunday. The bus was the only connecting link among 50 villages of the district and the service was introduced only last year in May, after a jarring gap of 12 years.

“They (women commandoes) are brave and well-trained,” special director general of police (anti-Maoist operations) DM Awasthi told HT, adding, “They are also very effective to counter the propaganda of Maoists of rape charges against police personnel.”

This is for the very first time that women commandos have been deployed in this kind of an operation and would certainly prove their mettle eventually.

H/T: Hindustan Times

