6 Govt Teachers From India To Get Intensive Training Under Fulbright Teaching Fellowship

Nelson Mandela said that “Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world.” Following his thoughts, six government school teachers in Delhi have been given the ‘Fulbright Teaching Fellowship’ where they will join teachers of 40 different countries in the US. They’ll be attending special programs aimed at training them.



Funded by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), the Fulbright Teaching Fellowship takes teachers from selected countries, which are Bangladesh, Botswana, Brazil, Finland, Greece, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, Taiwan, and Uganda.

Among the six teachers selected, three are women- Anju Pathak, Manu Gulati, and Deepti Chawla. Anju is a mathematics teacher, whereas Manu and Deepti teach English.

“These teachers will receive intensive training in teaching methodologies, lesson planning, teaching strategies for their home environment, teacher leadership, and the use of instructional technologies,” said an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also congratulated the teachers and suggested certain changes in many state education bodies during the 65th Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE).

“Until now we have been using education as a tool to reduce poverty or provide employment and eradicate poverty and have found [ourselves] successful to a large extent, but we have never used education as a tool to solve problems like terrorism,” he said.

The eligibility criteria for the fellowship includes approximately five years of fulltime teaching experience and a bachelor’s degree. If you are a teacher and want to apply for it, the deadline is March 1, 2018, as the application process has already started.

H/T: The Better India