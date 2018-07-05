6 Authors Of Romantic Novels On Art Of Flirting That Can Strengthen Love

Do you know romance is the second most favorite genre when it comes to reading books? Do you love reading about love, too? Be it fictional, factual, poems, or lyrical, this category has always enjoyed a strong readership.

For this month’s issue, Cosmopolitan India spoke to six authors (whose romantic novels are best-sellers on the book-stands) about how paying attention to small things can actually pep-up one’s sex-life and help strengthen their relationship with the spouse.

Scroll down and read what these love-experts have in the kitty for you to make your love life more enjoyable than ever.

Reshma Shankar Barshikar, Author of Fade Into Red

Body Language is Everything.

“While flirting is mostly harmless, it can also be used as an instrument to create tension. Repeated glances help you move into the fairly aggressive territory—like a full-blown re-enactment of The Affair. Start with stares and then unintentional invasion of space, like grazing of fingertips. You want to avoid something more flagrant, say a shoulder rub, as it can slip into uncomfortable territory. Sexual banter is anything but coy—so its success lies in body language and tonality. Ultimately, it needs to become the subtext of conversation. Next time you want to say ‘I like that shirt’, say ‘I like you in that shirt’, which could lead to a volley of clever words. Sure, flirting is full of clichés, but as the name suggests, clichés are things that have worked well in the past. You can also use something like ‘I love the way you eat that chip’. It may not elicit the intended reaction, but there’s nothing sexier than making someone else laugh.”

Preeti Shenoy, Author of It Happens For a Reason

It’s In the Eyes.

“Research shows that 55 percent of flirting is done through body-language, 38 percent via the tone of our voices and a mere 7 percent through what we say. Thus, an innocuous thing like ‘Pass me the butter’ can be the ultimate seduction weapon, based on how and where one says it, and in what tone. Look into his eyes, look away, and then ever-so-slightly look back again. Touch him on the arm lightly when you talk and pull away. Pay loads of compliments with attention to details like, ‘I like how your belt goes with your trousers’. Don’t be afraid to make the first move through a text. Remember to make it friendly and warm, rather than flirty or suggestive.”

Ruchita Misra, Author of I Do! Do I? and The (In)eligible Bachelors

When In Doubt, Wear Red.

“It could be anywhere—on your lips, nails or shoes. Red helps. Always. Also, a light hand placed delicately (and briefly) on his arm goes a long way in subtly letting him know you’re interested; more so when done in a group, and without looking at him. Standing a little closer than you normally would is a sign that men are able to pick on very quickly. When you catch his eye from across the room, don’t feel flustered and look away—or worse still, grimace awkwardly. Smile your widest, brightest, in the most bewitching way, and you will create a moment that will belong to the two of you.”

Nikita Singh, Author of After All This Time.

Don’t Be Too Eager.

“The last thing you want is to come across as over-enthusiastic. You’ll read all these tips asking you to touch his arm and flip your hair and whatnot. Guys have heard the same tips— they know what you’re doing. Ask him questions about himself. Showing genuine interest will warm him up to you. It’s the perfect icebreaker! You’ve shot the ball in his court now—you can sit back and relax while he opens up to you.”

Aastha Atray Banan, Author of Games Girls Play

Make It a Fun Game.

“It works best when you don’t think about it as flirting. Be spontaneous and do as your heart tells you. I flirt a lot (don’t tell my husband), and my go-to trick is to make fun of everything the guy does (but not being mean). I probably won’t agree with anything, at least not for the first 20 minutes. And then I give him my best smile, and casually drop, ‘Yeah, maybe’. Make it a sweet game of cat-and-mouse—sometimes he chases you, and sometimes you do. Let him think of you as someone who keeps him on his toes, so whenever he thinks about you at work, he grins, ‘Oh, that girl! I need to make her like me’.”

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, Author of Sita’s Curse

Flirting with Flirting.

“Flirting is a fine art—a balance of old-world charm, casual humour, and a dash of sexy. It’s what makes you recognise you have that spark. So, use it as a green flag to tell someone, ‘Go!’. However, too much, too soon, too direct, can spoil your chances. Balance is key. Flirting is an essential quality even in a long-standing relationship, a gentle reminder of the way things used to be in the beginning. So, flirt with your eyes, whisper sweet nothings after a day of breaking bad, send a naughty text after the kids are tucked in, or leave a note under the pillow on the eve of your 30th anniversary. It is, after all, the precursor to romance! Flirting is not restricted to words and expressions—a sexy outfit, fragrance or lip colour can also do the talking. Don’t stop flirting no matter what your age is. It makes you look and feel younger, helps melt the ice, makes conversation stimulating, and sex more personal.”

