6 Amazing Facts About The Late Veteran Bengali Actress Lolita Chatterjee Who Passed Away Today

Bengali actor and folk theatre artist Lolita Chatterjee, 82, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she fell down at her residence and suffered a massive stroke. After surviving on ventilation for about a day, she suffered a cerebral attack that took away her life.

Below are some facts about the performer who added great value to Bengali cinema for years:

Lolita made her debut in 1964 with the Bengali classic ‘Bibhas’ opposite Uttam Kumar. She was a part of movies like ‘Antony Firingee,’ ‘Jai Jayanti,’ ‘Har Mana Har,’ and ‘Memsaheb.’ She moved to Mumbai after the success of her first film and worked in Bollywood for ten long years. She appeared in a few films through the 1960s and ’70s and played vital roles in ‘Raat Andheri Thi’, ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, ‘Chori Chori,’ ‘Talaash’, ‘Victoria No 203’ and ‘Pushpanjali’. She took a long sabbatical from her work only to return with Goutam Ghose’s ‘Shunyo Awnko’ in 2013. Lolita also did a film with actor Jim Sarbh, Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Jonaki. She played the lead in it. Recently, she was seen in Arindam Sil’s Bengali flick ‘Asche Abar Shabor.’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a condolence message to her family that read: