51 Girls Held Hostage And Sexually Harassed In Lucknow Madrasa, Rescued By Police

51 girls, who were held hostage at the Madrasa Jamia Khadeejtul Qubra Lilabnat Institution Lucknow, were rescued on Friday night.

Despite the institution being situated in a prime area in Lucknow, nobody was aware of the evil residing behind the walls. The matter came to notice after the girls threw chits out of the windows, sharing details of their ordeal, which finally alerted the neighbours to inform the law enforcement agencies.

The police raided Madrasa Jamia Khadeejtul Qubra Lilabnat in Yasinganj area under Saadatganj police station after receiving the information that the girls were held hostage and sexually harassed. The raid followed up with the arrest of the manager of the institution.

According to Indian Express, the police reported, “The madrasa manager, Mohammad Taiyab Zia, was arrested and 51 girls being held hostage in the institution in the Old City area were rescued following the raid.” Zia was produced in court on Saturday, which has sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

SP Lucknow (West) said, “The girls have accused the manager of the Madrasa of molestation. An FIR has been registered. We are also investigating if the Madrasa institution was registered or not.”

The police informed that more than 100 girls studied at the Madrasa.

The Lucknow police said that they had made arrangements to send the girls back to their parents.

H/T: Indian Express